Gustafson’s jersey retirement scheduled
The most accomplished player in program history will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena Jan. 26 to see her No. 10 be retired.
December 20, 2019
Iowa will retire Megan Gustafson’s No. 10 when the women’s basketball team takes on Michigan State on Jan. 26.
It was first announced on April 24 that Gustafson’s number would be retired.
Gustafson, last season’s consensus national women’s basketball player of the year, holds 16 Iowa records, including program highs in points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native became the first Big Ten player to be named the consensus national player of the year last season. Gustafson’s 1,001 points during the 2018-19 season made her the fourth Division I female athlete to eclipse 1,000 points.
Gustafson is the second Iowa women’s basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards’ No. 30 in 1988.
