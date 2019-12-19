Duncan becomes consensus All-American

Iowa's Keith Duncan will have his portrait hung in Iowa's football facility after becoming a consensus All-American on Thursday.

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan punts the ball during the game against Purdue on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Keith Duncan made Iowa history on Thursday by becoming the 26th Hawkeye to become a consensus All-American.

Duncan and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of American on Thursday,

Duncan, who was also named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News, will have his portrait placed in the All-America room of the Stew and LeNore Hansen Football Performance Center.

He is the 11th player to take home the honor under head coach Kirk Ferentz and joins Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson as players to accomplish the feat in the last three years.

Duncan set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records by making 29 field goals in 2019, a total that also ranks sixth in a season in NCAA history.

He finished the season 29-of-34 on field goals, including a 14-of-18 mark from 40 yards or more.

Along with becoming a consensus All-American, Duncan earned the Big Ten’s Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year honor and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten pick by the AP.

Duncan will receive the chance to add to his season totals when the Hawkeyes take on USC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.