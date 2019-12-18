Iowa City Police investigating two Wednesday morning shootings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UPDATE, 6:03 p.m.: Two individuals were arrested near the scene of a shooting on Westwinds Dive, according to a release from Iowa City Police. Both individuals were also charged with drug-related offenses, the release said.

Andre Robertson, 18, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug stamp. Zachary Prestridge, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both men are Iowa City residents.

Robertson has an outstanding warrant for a juvenile offense, and Prestridge for a probation violation, according to the release.

The release said the investigations on both shootings is still ongoing, and individuals charged are innocent until proven guilty.

Original story: Iowa City Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Wednesday morning that resulted in two injured victims, according to a release from the Iowa City Police Department.

Officers received a call at 1 a.m. Wednesday about a man who had been shot at 758 Westwinds Drive. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, the release said. His condition is currently unknown.

While officers were still at the hospital after the first victim was taken there, the release said, a second man came to UIHC with a gunshot wound. The man was shot in the area of Hawks Ridge Apartments, 100 Hawks Ridge Road.

The two incidents are not related, according to the release.

No arrest have been made in either incident, the release said, and no further information will be released at this time as officers continue their investigations.