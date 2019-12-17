Ruden: I wish I could have met Hayden Fry

Hayden Fry's death will serve as a reminder of how much he meant to the state of Iowa and those in it.

I never met Hayden Fry, but I wish I could’ve.

As a one-year-oId, I didn’t even know what an Iowa Hawkeye was when he retired on Nov. 22, 1998.

I didn’t know who Fry was. I didn’t know the impact he had on the football program I would go on to cover. I didn’t know how much he meant to the state I would be raised in.

And I didn’t know how quickly I would learn.

Growing up in the state of Iowa, you can’t live your life without knowing about the man who turned the Hawkeye football program around.

I learned about the pink locker room, the Swarm, the uniforms created in the image of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I learned about a legend.

That only escalated when I decided to attend the University of Iowa. In Iowa City, Fry would’ve been voted mayor by just about every single resident, no matter their political views.

That’s heartwarming to see as a lifelong Iowan who loves the state they grew up in — a man who could transcend the bad and negative things in life and turn them into a positive.

Chuck Long said it best: “Not every coach has that ability to make you feel confident and be positive even in the negative situations.”

Yet, Fry possessed that ability for the state.

Even as someone who wasn’t born when Fry coached in his glory days at Iowa, I can feel his impact. I see it every Saturday.

That includes on Iowa’s helmets. Right above the Tigerhawk that Fry had implemented during his tenure with the Hawkeyes, there’s the gold “ANF” sticker which is the result of Fry’s commitment to the state of Iowa on and off the field, as it shined a light on the strength and importance of agriculture across the state during the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.

That includes Iowa’s march to the field. The Swarm remains one of the greatest entrances in college football, and it will gain even more importance in the coming years following Fry’s death.

Current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has done a tremendous job following Fry’s lead, and that’s a testament to Fry’s legacy.

If I’ve learned one thing about Iowa football growing up, it’s that the Hawkeye program wouldn’t be where it is now if it wasn’t for Fry.

He established a winning culture. His players bought in. They saw his passion. Fans saw his energy. Now, those traits are magnified.

Even though I never got the chance to meet him, I know I wouldn’t be living the life I’m blessed to live if it wasn’t for Fry.

I’ve spent these past three years having the time of my life covering Iowa football, and I’m about to embark on a trip to San Diego next week to cover the Hawkeyes in the Holiday Bowl.

I can thank Fry for that.

Even though he’s from Texas, I can thank Fry for showing me the importance of being an Iowan.

I wasn’t around the first time Hawkeye football underwent a ground-breaking change, but I’m around now to see how much he was loved by his former players, former assistants, and fans.

It’s special. Because Fry was a special person.